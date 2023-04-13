Dear Editor,

Vote for Kenney Enney for Paso Robles School Board. Kenney Enney is committed to parental rights, academic performance, safety, and accountability. Kenney is speaking truth to the powerful education bureaucracy, and they are spewing lies, engaging in character assassination, and spending upwards of $20,000 to defeat him.

A coup was orchestrated by the education establishment to vacate the legal appointment of Mr. Enney from our Paso Robles school board. It was a disgraceful power grab that is forcing the district to pay for a special election at a cost of nearly half a million dollars. Money that is coming out of the PRJUSD’s general fund, money which would otherwise be spent on our students.

I am asking you to join me in supporting the exceptionally well-qualified retired Marine Lt Colonel Kenney Enney for Paso Robles School Board.

Dorian Baker, Paso Robles

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the various authors

and social media comments published do not necessarily reflect the

opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of The Atascadero News, The Paso

Robles Press or any of our affiliates. The authors opinions are based

upon information they consider reliable, but neither The Atascadero

News or The Paso Robles Press nor its affiliates, nor the companies

with which such participants are affiliated, warrant its completeness

or accuracy, and it should be relied upon as such.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...