Summer Movies in the Park, at Sunken Gardens Park 6500 Palma Ave. in Atascadero, has two more movies scheduled for this summer. Aug. 28 will be the showing of Secret Garden (PG). On Sept. 4, the movie will be SOLO Star Wars (PG 13). Show-times are approximately 8:15 p.m. Bring blankets and low-back chairs. A lightweight jacket might be necessary when the sun goes down!

Movies are free and are shown on a big screen. For more information, go to VisitAtascadero.com or call (805)470-3360.

The Summer Concert Series, “Saturdays in the Park,” will take place this Saturday (Aug. 21) as “Dancing in the Streets” in downtown Atascadero. The final concerts in the series will take place at the bandstand at Atascadero Lake Park and are scheduled on Saturdays through Sept. 18.

Again, go to the website VisitAtascadero.com for information about the many events scheduled for the end of summer and the beginning of fall.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Please remember to check your closets for coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts you are no longer wearing and donate them to Coats for Kids and adults. It’s a simple way to help us prepare for our December distributions. Just take the items to any of our north county cleaners and mention Coats for Kids, and they will clean them at no charge. Our committee members will pick them up so we can distribute them to our north county neighbors in need when those cold days set in, as they always do.

Sue Dariz won a cookbook at our Quota Bunco event and loaned it to me to use for this column. The title is Simple Italian Sandwiches, compiled by Jennifer and Jason Denton with Kathryn Kellinger.

I think you’ll like this recipe.

The Americano

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 ciabatta rills

16 slices Oven-Roasted Tomatoes

1 cup baby arugula leaves, roughly chopped into ½-inch strips

4 ounces Asiago grated using the large holes of a grater

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and pat dry chicken breasts. Place chicken on foil-lined baking sheet. Rub each with a teaspoon of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until breasts are opaque and firm to the touch. Slicing across breasts, cut chicken into 1/8-inch slices. Preheat panini grill. Slice off the domed tops of ciabatta rolls and reserve for another use. Rolls should be about 1-inch thick. Split rolls horizontally. Cover the bottom halves of ciabatta with an even layer of sliced chicken. Follow with a layer of oven roasted tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper before adding chopped arugula. Give each a squeeze of lemon juice and then top with a layer of grated Asiago. Cover sandwiches with tops of ciabatta and place, two at a time in preheated grill. Sandwiches are done when you can smell the cheese, about 3 minutes.

Note: No panini grill? Place sandwich in a large skillet. Wrap a brick in foil and place on top of sandwich!

Cheers!

