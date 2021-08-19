Grants will provide vital services in Monument Fire in Trinity County and Dixie Fire in Lassen County

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has secured two Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County and the Dixie Fire in Lassen County.

California previously secured an FMAG to support the Dixie Fire response in Butte and Plumas counties. The fire has to date burned 604,511 acres of federal, state, and private land and is currently threatening approximately 7,700 structures in and around Susanville and Janesville.

The Monument Fire has to date burned 119,280 acres and is threatening approximately 5,000 structures in and around Junction City, Weaverville, Hayfork, and Douglas City.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

California has recently secured FMAGs to support the state’s response to the River Fire and Lava Fire, in addition to the Dixie Fire, enabling local, state, and tribal agencies involved in response to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires, and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue and Regional emergency personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state, and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires. Due to dangerous fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of Northern California.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...