Born in San Luis Obispo, Thomas was a local’s local. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 2010 where he entertained many in the music department and beyond as drum major and choir member. Thomas was naturally hilarious, genuinely thoughtful and a lifelong learner. He could play nearly every instrument and dedicated countless hours to creativity. He was the frontman of Bremen Town and led worship at his church for years.

But his greatest accomplishment was his family.

Thomas got his quick mind from his mom and sense of humor and storytelling from his dad. He was the youngest of three kids, but always led in exuberance and passion. His sisters will never live up to his level of hype.

He married the love of his life, Madeline Talmage, a fellow artist. Together, they built a beautiful life of creativity and wild imagination. Their four children were the best work Thomas ever poured into.

Thomas was so proud and so full of love for his kids. He worked hard, long hours at Sempra Energy to make sure they had everything they needed. He regularly raved about them to anyone who would listen and grew more and more excited as he watched them grow up.

Myra Lauren (his Bug) was his wonder, his companion and shadow. He cherished her curiosity. The two were glued to one another. Georgia Lee (his GG Bean) was his darling red-head and her precious and caring light illuminated his soul. She was the flame in his heart. Jack Douglas (his Jacky Boy) was his best man they loved playing and exploring together. The two share an incredible father-son bond. Jacky is proudly “HIS boy.” Ronja Susana (his Roni Baloney) was his baby girl. His little mini-me. And was his absolute joy. He’d light up anytime she entered the room and rush to embrace and hold his baby.

He always had a song recommendation, word of encouragement, and on-point quip at the ready. He was the most fun “Uncky T” to Emma, Constance, Bonnie, and Holly.

Thomas made sure others felt seen and would want you to know that life is fullest with Jesus at the center.

He is survived by his parents, Marco and M’Lee, his sisters, Laura (Rick, Emma, Constance, Bonnie and Holly) and Melissa; his wife, Maddy and their four masterpieces: Ronja, Jack, Georgia and Myra.

Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero on Thursday, April 24, from 4-8 pm. A memorial service will be held at Atascadero Bible Church on Friday, April 25, at 11 am. All are welcome.

To donate flowers, call Bloom N Grow at 805-460-6233. Also, in his honor, call your friends and tell them what you love about them and make them laugh. To financially support the family, Click Here

