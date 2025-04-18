By Lynne Schmitz

This year is unfolding, and it’s already April. Easter is happening late this month due to the timing of the first full moon after the vernal (spring) equinox. Easter Sunday falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon. This system of dating was determined centuries ago and the latest it will happen is April 25. As with other Christian celebrations, Easter festivities were set at times of Pagan celebrations because Christianity was not accepted in its early days.

Like Christmas, they incorporated some of the pagan traditions to blend into the events. It is commonly thought that Easter is named for Eostre, an Anglo-Saxon goddess of fertility, dawn and light and a harbinger of spring. Now, Easter is primarily a Christian holiday also known as Resurrection Sunday, commemorating the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead in their beliefs.

The Easter Bunny story apparently originated in Germany long before Christianity, but it seems no one is sure quite how the rabbit became associated with eggs. Ukranian immigrants brought their tradition of coloring Easter eggs to the United States when they arrived. Do you know if you soak the eggs with onion skins in hot water, it will color eggs with interesting shades and patterns? The famous jeweler Faberge began creating fabulously beautiful and creative Easter eggs in the early 1900s. In 1902, Karl Faberge created what may be the most expensive Easter egg in the world. It sold at Christie’s Auction House in London in 2007 for 9 million pounds! However you may celebrate, I wish you all a very Happy Easter!

In April, San Miguel has its own celebration of our history — Sagebrush Days! Instead of bunnies, there are horses, floats, and lots of other great entries in the parade. The event was begun much, much later than Easter and is usually held on the third Saturday of the month.

Knowing people will be busy with church, bunnies, and eggs, the parade will be held on Saturday morning, April 26, with time to be announced. The route will be changed so the parade ends at the park on K Street to coordinate with Dia del Nino — Children’s Day — sponsored by the San Miguel Library. There will be a lot of activities and food in the park.

The Parade Committee is made up of members of the CSD and Fire Department volunteers. If you would like to help that day, stop at the Fire Station downtown if someone’s there or call (805) 467-3388. This also works if you would like to become a volunteer firefighter, as they have an excellent training program. As for our history, people can learn more by visiting the Historic Rios-Caledonia at 700 Mission St. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between noon and 3 p.m. and the Camp Roberts Museum on the base just north of San Miguel, which is open on Thursdays and Saturdays.

