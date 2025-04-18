The biggest day of the year for The Natural Alternative is coming up: Customer Appreciation Day! Keeping up with your health can be expensive, yet we understand how important it is to do so. Which is why we’re excited to announce that on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m until 5 p.m., EVERYTHING in-store will be 25% off! It will be a fun day with a chance to win various raffle baskets and you can expect to receive samples with each purchase.

Our awesome staff will be present all day to answer any of your questions and to support your health needs. Some of our reps from different companies will be in-store with demo tables and mini massage sessions will also be available. We enjoy keeping this tradition going and dedicating a special day to our amazing customers. We appreciate you supporting us for 30 years, as we could not do it without you, and are honored to be your trusted supplement store.

Our store has a wide selection of everything from multivitamins, probiotics, sleep and mood support, immunity, fish oils, digestive and heart health, pain support, CBD products, kid’s health skin care, hair products, snack and food items, protein powders, and even pet products. Every brand in our store has been thoughtfully researched as we strive to only carry brands that are of high quality. You can follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more updates and future product discounts!

Thank you to our customers,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

