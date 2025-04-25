Pamela Sue Parmater Thompson was born on March 14, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born to a farming family. She moved to Santa Maria, California, in her youth, and the family settled in Carpinteria, CA, where Pam attended and graduated from Carpinteria High School.

Pam was married to Cal Thompson Jr. on October 18, 1973. They started their life together on the south coast in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. They moved for a brief period of time to Columbus, Ohio, where Calvin Thompson III was born. Returning to Carpinteria, they had two more children, Jessica Willden (Thompson) and William Thompson. In June of 1988, Pam and Cal settled with their children in Paso Robles, CA. In Paso Robles, they attended North County Christian Fellowship Church.

Over her life, Pam worked a variety of different ventures. She worked in the banking industry for 25 years, and additionally, Pam sold Avon products, worked in bookkeeping, partnered at A Crafters Paradise, and spent a number of years selling handmade and homemade items at Reminisce, which was a love of hers.

Pam passed away in her home on April 7, 2025, after a long battle with cancer, where she was cared for in her home by her husband, Cal, daughter Jessica, and grandson, Payton. She was 69 years old.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Shirley Parmater, and her sister, Debbie Constancio. She is survived by her husband, Cal, her sister Cindy Mendez (Gilbert), her children Calvin (Alexandra), Jessica (Chris), and William (Megan), as well as thirteen grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on May 2, 2025, at Templeton Presbyterian Church (610 S. Main Street, Templeton, CA), with a graveside burial and reception to follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

