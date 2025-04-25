The vibrant fusion of olives and lavender returns to Downtown City Park as Paso Robles proudly presents the 4th Annual Joint Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This highly anticipated, free event invites visitors to immerse themselves in the region’s finest olive and lavender products while connecting with passionate local producers.

The Paso Robles Olive Festival is now celebrating its 21st year, highlighting the excellence of local and California olive producers. Since its inception 17 years ago, the Paso Robles Lavender Festival has been a beloved showcase of fragrant, high-quality lavender products. Now in its fourth year as a joint event, the festival continues to honor the agricultural traditions that make Paso Robles a premier destination for food, beauty, and wellness enthusiasts.

Attendees will enjoy olive oil tastings, cooking demonstrations, and an exclusive tour of the Olive Oil Press to witness the production of premium olive oil firsthand. We Olive will also offer complimentary samples of their unique Olive Oil Gelato, a festival favorite that’s not to be missed!

advertisement

Step into a world of relaxation as the soothing aroma of lavender fills the air. Meet local lavender farmers and artisans showcasing an exquisite variety of lavender-based products, from essential oils and skincare to culinary delights. Don’t miss the Copper Still Steam Distillation demonstration at the Hambly Lavender Farm booth, where you’ll learn the fascinating process of extracting lavender’s essential oils.

From the rich, golden hues of olive oils to the calming purple of lavender fields, the Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival is a true sensory adventure. Whether you’re sampling artisanal olive oils, experiencing hands-on demonstrations, or simply enjoying the vibrant festival atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to savor.

Join us in celebrating Paso Robles’ deep-rooted agricultural traditions and experience a delightful fusion of nature’s finest offerings. The Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival is proudly presented by Sunshine Olive Oil.

