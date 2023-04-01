The Team @ The Natural Alternative

We personally want to thank you for supporting The Natural Alternative since we opened our doors 27 years ago. We are planning a special day just for you on Saturday, April 29, where you will enjoy 25 percent off storewide, including multiple raffle baskets given away to appreciative customers, vendors sampling out their goods, and samples galore. Mark your calendar and help us celebrate.

When we opened the store in 1995, little did we know it would explode into “the store that’s so much more” — all thanks to you. We have continued to expand our product lines, maintaining the exceptional quality supplements you’ve learned to trust. All of our hair and skincare lines are free of chemicals. We are proud to offer a variety of meal replacement shakes, greens, the highest quality CBD products, children’s supplements, pet care, and perfect gift ideas, including beautiful SoulKu bracelets and necklaces. This line of jewelry is handcrafted by moms from Asheville, NC, to support nonprofits that celebrate, inspire, empower, and connect women. So popular.

Hunter J’s Reserves, a local CBD company, will join us to sample out their amazing selection of full spectrum CBD lotions in a variety of scents (from pure essential oils) as well as unscented in either 500 mg or 1000 mg strengths. In addition, Be Rooted Botanicals from Santa Cruz will join us to provide samples of their powerful CBD Arnica cream and CBD Magnesium day or night creams to soothe your achy muscles. Also, enjoy Whalebird Kombucha to keep you energized as well as hydrated while you shop.

My talented staff will be on hand all day to answer your questions and assist you with your special shopping needs.

Mark your calendar — this is a big one. Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 5 for the storewide sale. Enter to win one of our many baskets and receive tons of samples with each purchase. It’s our way of saying Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting The Natural Alternative since 1995.

