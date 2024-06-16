We welcome June with its lush landscapes and abundant life as it deepens our connection to nature and the earth while offering us many observances to enjoy.

Our Main Street Association Calendar is quiet this month in preparation for late summer and a full calendar through the end of 2024. We’d like to say thank you to all of our volunteers who tirelessly give their time, efforts, and talents to keep Main Street moving forward while maintaining our small-town heritage. We invite you to stop by the office for information on everything Paso Robles. We have updated magazines and newspapers along with brochures on things to do and see.

We know that music is one of the world’s most beautiful art forms, so we take pride in promoting “The Concerts in the Park” which begin on June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., and continue every Thursday through August 29 offering live music, free for everyone. There is food and beverages available to purchase (or bring your own). We need music — it can lift our spirits, calm our minds, and provide us with a sense of comfort and solace in times of need.

Plato mentions: “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gravity to life and everything.”

June 14 is Flag Day, commemorating the adoption of our United States Flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress.

“When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation … Freedom, Equality, Justice and Hope.” — Ronald Reagan

Father’s Day is celebrated on June 16, to honor the contributions that fathers and father figures make for their children’s lives. George Straight sings it: “Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.”

Juneteenth is always on the 19th of the month. It’s a federal holiday acknowledging the end of slavery in 1865.

Summer Solstice arrives on June 20, bringing us the longest day and shortest night of the year. This balance between light and dark is a reminder of the need for harmony in our lives. The next day, June 21, presents the Strawberry Super-moon. It appears unusually full and bright because it’s closest to the earth in it’s orbit. It’s name reminds us it’s strawberry harvest time, not the color of the moon .

Ending June and beginning July marks the mid-point of the year. It’s the perfect time for reflection: Review by assessing the progress made toward your goals set at the beginning of the year, and realizing your actions and intentions for the remaining months.

“Without dreams and goals, there is no living, only merely existing, and that is not why we are here.” — Mark Twain.

Enjoy Downtown and the month of June, stay positive and have fun!

