This September, Templeton Glass is celebrating 35 years of bringing the world of glass craftsmanship into homes around the Central Coast. Over the last three decades, the Flannagan family has evolved the business from a screen and glass repair shop in their garage to the flourishing family-owned business it is today.

The Foundation

In 1989, Jim and Rena Flannagan embarked on what would become the foundation for today’s Templeton Glass. The husband and wife duo met while working in Jim’s brother’s screen and glass repair shop in San Diego. But they looked to raise their children in a smaller, slower paced atmosphere. Naturally, they ended up in North County.

Templeton Glass: A legacy of craftsmanship and community

“We didn’t have any family here, but it just spoke to them. It was a slower pace that I think they were looking for and also a growing community, and I think they felt like there was room for them to come in and start their business,” says their daughter Kelly Flannagan, who is making the transition as the sole owner of the family company.

She adds, “Some of those clients that came on board 35 years ago are still our clients today, which is a testament to the relationships we have built.”

Kelly joined the family business in 2009 and has since taken on the critical responsibilities of leadership and maintaining their integrity. Her parents have been able to retire with peace of mind, knowing the family business is in the safe and capable hands of their daughter. They still cheer her on as she grows the company to be the next generation of Glass Experts.

This past August marked Kelly’s 15th year at the family business. Kelly came home from college and soon after herparents asked her to help with the family business for what she thought would be a few months.

“And little did I know that that would change the rest of my life,” she laughs.

Now, Kelly is the only sole female in the trade which she says has come with some added pressure — but she loves the challenge.

“Even in a small community, women leaders in the trades are rare,” she explains. “I aim to set an example, showing others what I’ve achieved and how hard I’ve worked to build trust as a female leader in a male-dominated industry.”

Kelly recalls seeing the company through the economic crash of 2009 — a quiet time for the company. But Kelly views that time as being a blank slate for Templeton Glass. During those quiet years, it was just her, Jim, and one employee. Now they are a team of 10.

“I had no intention of running this business or buying this business but it feels so natural to be here,” says Kelly. “I enjoy walking in the door every day. I enjoy our team.”

The Evolution

As a Milgard Certified Dealer, Templeton Glass is able to walk its customers through their projects with the best windows and doors available. They also offer custom shower glass, glass replacement, mirror installation, and wine room glass. They partner with many local contractors to sell and install an array of premium glass.

Templeton Glass: A legacy of craftsmanship and community

Part of Templeton Glass’s evolution includes the addition of technology to create a fast and seamless process. Kelly remembers the days at the company when everything was handwritten and carbon-copy invoices.

Now, they have upgraded to a proprietary software that allows their team to measure in the field and immediately send the office their information. This often results in clients receiving a quote the same day, or next.

“Integrating and evolving with technology has allowed us to be much more efficient and offer a much quicker turnaround for our clients,” she explains.

The Community

“I love that we make a difference in people’s homes, but I want to make a difference in as many homes as possible. And that means homes where people can’t always afford our product and the updates,” says Kelly, who is passionate about involving the company with local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO).

“When we connected with Habitat for Humanity, it felt right in alignment with our mission and theirs. And their teamis so wonderful and kind,” said Kelly.

She and her team recently helped bring joy to a local family with a Playhouse Build. The Playhouse Build program is a unique Habitat SLO initiative that unites creative volunteers and generous sponsors to create custom playhouses for deserving local families. The program aims to provide children with a space to play, create, and call their own, while offering a meaningful team-building experience for participants.

Templeton Glass: A legacy of craftsmanship and community

Templeton Glass also volunteers at the Habitat SLO ReStore in Paso Robles on rainy days when regular work can’t be completed.

“It [volunteering] makes the long, challenging days really worth the work — when we can bridge gaps and help all areas of our community,” adds Kelly about their work in the community.

Templeton Glass has also been a long-standing partner of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. When windows or mirrors break, Templeton Glass is there to provide a swift fix for students. They also enjoy working with North County students on their FFA projects. Kelly herself has been a long time volunteer with Hospice SLO and served as an Ambassador for the Paso Templeton Chamber to support local businesses.

“Giving back to our local community is essential for us at Templeton Glass,” says Kelly. “This community has supported us for years, and it’s important to show our gratitude. By investing in local initiatives and helping those in need, we strengthen the bonds that make our community thrive. It’s our way of saying thank you and ensuring a bright future for everyone.”

The Future

As Kelly steps into her new role as the sole owner of the family company, she looks back with gratitude for the last 35 years and looks forward to seeing how they can grow.

“Growing and evolving Templeton Glass is a team effort,” says Kelly. “I couldn’t do this without the dedication and expertise of our team, especially our operations manager and lead technician, Brandon Landis. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries, innovating, and delivering the best service to our customers. It’s this collaborative spirit that drives our success and ensures we continue to move forward.”

As the company grows, Kelly looks forward to maintaining her parents foundation and reputation for offering the best customer service, quality installation, and continuing to become more involved with the community.

“They [my parents] laid this beautiful groundwork, and they were so connected with their community. I watched people walk in here and just hug and cry with my parents,” says Kelly of the reputation her parents founded. “They created this bond with people that was more than just glass.”

