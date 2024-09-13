Fall is just around the corner and with it comes colder weather, prompting the question, “What are some ways I can boost my immune system this season?” Here at The Natural Alternative we are excited to announce this month’s deal which is 20 percent off Wellness Formula and Vitamin C products during September!

One of our top-selling and favorite products to talk about is our Wellness Formula by Source Naturals. This product is full of over 30 different herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to improve your well-being, and this is important to implement as the weather changes. However, note that this product is meant to be taken only when feeling the onset of symptoms. Some are daunted by the idea of having to take 4 to 6 pills when sick — and up to every three hours. Wellness Formula replaces numerous products and has all the necessary immune-defense components in one formula. You may need to take up to six capsules, but you would consume about the same amount if you purchased and ingested all of these herbs and vitamins individually. It’s worthwhile as you get all of these great ingredients in one product.

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin to be taken during this time of year. Vitamin C is most well known for its contribution to supporting your body’s healthy immune response. It helps to stimulate the production of infection-fighting cells, which are our white blood cells. When one gets sick, typically during the year’s end, our Vitamin C levels tend to drop to half their normal levels. During this time, our body requires more Vitamin C when fighting sickness due to the lack of it. When given to critically ill patients, high doses of Vitamin C showed results of 80 percent reduction of mortality.

Here at The Natural Alternative, we have multiple Vitamin C brands to choose from such as NOW, Solaray, Dr. Mercola, Quicksilver Scientific, Designs for Health, and more, so please stop by and check out our selection this September to take advantage of the discount! We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles and online at NaturalAlternativeNutrition.com.

Our team is wishing you a healthy September,

The Natural Alternative

