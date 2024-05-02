By Blake Ashley Frino Gerl

Mark Nealey has been in the pool and spa industry for more than 23 years. With career interests in law enforcement and real estate, he “just kept getting pulled back to the pool and spa industry.” He found that it was his passion and decided, “This is where I belong.”

Opening the storefront in October 2023, Paso Pool and Supply sells all pool and spa supplies, including floats and toys, as well as offering maintenance and repairs. Nealey and his partner Chris Tawil serve San Luis Obispo and all of North County, including Cambria.

Nealey’s joy in the business is “fixing problems and the interaction with the community.” They do in-store water tests for free, as well as rebuilding equipment. If a customer wants to do the maintenance themselves, they make it possible to come in and learn how to do that.

Outside of the pool and spa industry, Nealey utilizes his company to sponsor events and get involved with the community as much as they can.

He also plans to expand and open more locations in the future. “Our goal is to empower the community with knowledge on their pools and spas, as well as gain and keep their trust,” Nealey explains.

He believes in having a fun environment to work in, and with for the store to be known as the best at what they do. “We actually have a passion for this industry, it’s not just about making money for us,” he adds. “Here, the customer actually matters.”

