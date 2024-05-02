By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Templeton Glass is celebrating its 35th year of business. Partner and General Manager Kelly Flannagan conveys that her parents started Flannagan Screen Repair business, which then parlayed into Templeton Glass. Joining the family business 14 years ago, Flannagan says she loves having the ability to serve the community, including all of SLO County.

Specializing in windows, Flannagan says, “We are also a Milgard Certified Dealer, allowing us to walk our customers through their projects with the best windows and doors available.” They also offer custom shower glass, glass replacement, mirror installation, and wine room glass. They partner with many local contractors to sell and install an array of premium glass.

Flannagan enjoys getting to know her clients and building lasting partnerships. “I’m also grateful to carry on my parents’ legacy by working with such a talented crew who we consider family,” she says. They have built a trusted business that focuses on teamwork. “Our crew of glass installation experts are truly passionate about the projects we take on, and it’s built a beautiful connection between us and the people we serve,” Flannagan says.

Flannagan is an ambassador for the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and connects with local businesses. As a Hospice SLO volunteer, Flannagan looks for ways to involve the business in service. “In recent years, we’ve teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to donate overstock, and we’re currently working on a plan with the organization to assist with their home preservation project,” she says.

Having a local business gives them a platform to give back. She states that “whether we donate time and labor, materials or direct funds to local nonprofits, having the ability to do that is one of the most rewarding parts of the business.”

Templeton Glass

3850 Ramada Dr., Suite B-2, Paso Robles

templetonglass.com

