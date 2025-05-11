By BeeWench Farm

This is a busy and fun month for us! We are celebrating friends getting married, our own anniversary, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and summer right around the corner. The garden is growing well, and I’m really looking forward to having some juicy heirloom tomatoes this summer. We are busy with farm chores and getting ready for our first summer of farm camps. It’s been a long talked-about dream that is finally becoming a reality, and we can’t wait to welcome kids to the farm to learn all about animals, plants, nature, and more!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! I have an amazing mom and am so thankful that she showers me and her grandkids with a lot of love. Moms love anything from their kids, but if you really want to get something she will use and love, head to the farmer’s market. Any of the olive oils from The Groves on 41 will let her enjoy great health and some tasty meals (or desserts). Green Love Elixer Bar has the most amazing teas, tinctures, chocolates, and organic flowers. If your mom loves plants, Lorz Farm has the best and can advise you on what will make a perfect gift. Even though gifts are great, you were once your mother’s greatest gift, so make sure to at least let her know that you love her often.

advertisement

The Groves on 41’s lemon olive oil cake and custard pair perfectly with fresh berries — great for Mother’s Day! My family loves aguas frescas, experimenting with fruit combos like strawberry, blueberry, lemon, and mint. Summer melons and herbs make refreshing variations. Adjust sweetness to taste and enjoy at gatherings!

Fruits

Avocados

Blueberries

Cherries

Figs

Grapes

Kiwi

Lemons

Peaches

Raspberries

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Vegetables:

Asparagus

Artichokes

Beets

Broccoli

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Peas

Peppers

Radishes

Aguas Frescas

Ingredients

4 cups chopped fruit

3 cups water

1 tablespoon maple syrup or any sweetener of your choice

1 lime or lemon juiced

Instructions

Add the fruit, water, lime or lemon juice, and sweetener to a blender. Then puree until it’s completely smooth. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher. Taste test to see if you need to add anymore sweetness. Serve immediately over ice, or place in the refrigerator to chill up to 72 hours.

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

(Recipe from The Groves on 41)

Ingredients

¾ Cup The Groves on 41 Lemon Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1 ½ teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (about 1 large lemon)

1 ½ Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Cup Cake Flour (not self rising)

5 Large Eggs Separated

¾ Cup of Sugar; split ½ & ¼

Yield: 8-10 Servings Active Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 2.5 Hours

Directions

Preheat to 350 degrees and set rack in middle. Grease spring form pan and line with parchment paper. In small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and cake flour. In another bowl beat egg yolks and ½ cup of sugar (approx. three minutes) on high until thick & pale. Reduce to medium speed and add lemon EVOO and lemon juice until combined. Fold together yolk mixture and flour mixture with wooden spoon. In separate bowl beat egg whites at medium speed with salt until foamy. Slowly add ¼ cup of sugar, continue beating until egg whites hold soft peaks (approx. three minutes). Gently fold 1/3 egg white mixture into yolk mixture, then fold in remaining egg white mixture. Pour batter into pan, gently rap pan on surface twice to release air bubbles. Sprinkle remaining 1½ teaspoon of sugar on cake. Bake for about 45 minutes, until puffed and golden and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on rack for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges then release the side of the pan. Cool cake to room temperature. Remove bottom of pan and parchment paper. Transfer cake to serving platter. Best served with fresh berries, whipped cream and The Groves on 41 Royal Raspberry Olive Oil. Enjoy!

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...