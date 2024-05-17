By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

In 2006, Martha Van Inwegen founded Life Elements in Atascadero to provide natural skin care products. The business pays homage to Martha’s background of her grandmother showing her how to select and cut herbs, flowers, and fruit to make remedies.

“I grew up in a village in Mexico and since then, have always been fascinated by the process of using natural ingredients for skincare and to help treat various ailments from bug bites to sunburns and that is the basis for everything we formulate and manufacture,” Martha says.

She and her husband, Curt, have produced product lines like Action Wipes and TheraBee Honey to their current collection of Life Elements health and wellness products. Moving into Spring and Summer, Curt recommends their Eucalyptus & Menthol Shower Steamers to relieve allergies or congestion, and baby/pet-safe DEET-Free Outdoor Spray to keep insects away. Martha is excited about the Hydrating Face Cream, which includes native Lupine plant, a natural collagen builder for skin.

“The success of our business is really based on the product benefits for our customers,” Curt says. When customers say their products have helped them, it serves as Martha and Curt’s “primary motivator.”

Their formulas have “a very specific purpose and must be compatible with the other ingredients,” Martha says. Sourced locally, Calendula is one of their signature ingredients for its nourishing, hydrating, and inflammation-fighting properties.

Visiting Life Elements in Atascadero is unique because you can buy their products and see how they are hand-crafted on site. You’ll learn about the importance of clean, local, and sustainable ingredients and how nature-based products can help improve your overall health and wellness.

In addition to being mentors to small businesses and startups, they are involved with Farmstead ED, SLO CAL CRAFTED, and SLO County Farm Trail, which helps them source many of their raw ingredients like botanicals, honey,and olive oil.

