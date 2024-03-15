We are doing BIG things at our 2024 Gala and Awards Ceremony

by Gina Fitzpatrick

Get ready for an electrifying night of glamour and celebration at the most anticipated event of the year! Mark your calendars for our Gala on Saturday, March 23, taking place at the enchanting Rava Wines, 5785 Creston Road in Paso Robles. The evening will commence at 5:30 p.m. with a champagne welcome brought to you by Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) of Paso Robles.

Returning for the fourth time to this spectacular venue, our Gala promises an evening filled with sophistication, passion, and the warmth of our vibrant community. Special thanks to the incredible generosity of Chad and Lauren Rava, whose Chairman Circle sponsorship not only elevates the gala but also champions our entire community. A heartfelt shoutout to Steven Herring of All About Events, our past chairman of the board, for a substantial contribution through Chairman Circle, ensuring all our rental needs are met with style and flair.

Come and be part of a special moment as we bid farewell to our dynamic and one-of-a-kind outgoing Chairman of the Board Rich Clayton of California Coast Beer Company, and the board members who graciously served in 2023. Then, extend a warm welcome to our Chairman of the Board Robert Covarrubias of Cova Lending, along with the fresh and familiar faces that are actively shaping the future of our organization. Their presence at the Gala creates an opportunity for members to connect with the driving forces steering us towards a remarkable year ahead.

The pinnacle of the evening? Our awards ceremony, where we proudly recognize Paso Robles Waste and Recycle as Business of the Year (and as a gracious Gala sponsor!), Paso Robles Golf Club as Beautification of the Year, and applaud the outstanding contributions of Jason and Rebekah Carvalho, named Citizens of the Year, along with honoring Dick Woodland as Roblan of the Year. Join us in celebrating their remarkable achievements!

But that’s not all — get ready to indulge in the excitement of our silent and live auctions, featuring exclusive and extraordinary items that will leave you breathless.

Secure your spot now, as tickets won’t last! Visit the Chamber website at pasorobleschamber.com/events or call our office at (805) 238-0506 for more information.

Hurry, registration closes on March 8. Be part of the magic — this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

