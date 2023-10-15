Skip the plastic for these fantastic flowers

There are very few times when we’re completely unable to make a decision. Usually, one of us feels strongly for, or against, a given item, color, or design. Often, it’s just really obvious what would fit in our GSPR world (towels with tomatoes or embroidered cats), and what feels like a reach (Taylor Swift-inspired light-up friendship bracelets). But the first time we encountered the Danish-designed felted wool flowers and branches from Gry & Sif, we just fell in love. Which was a problem, because their blooms come in a ton of colors and designs. Our first batch was focused on winter, and we thought we’d leave the felt for colder months, but then the spring colors came, and the pops of turquoise and plum and pale pink were just too, too lovely.

So we brought them in for spring, too. And for summer.

We found customers were collecting the brightly colored poms for vases around the house, or pulling together sweet little bouquets as gifts. They also used them in guest houses or vacation rentals, or anywhere you’d put a fake plant because real ones just aren’t practical. So we created our own little flower stand tucked right next to the taper candles, and now we don’t have to choose which ones to carry. We just bring ‘em all in!

The flowers and buds are made from pure New Zealand wool by very skilled workers in Nepal. They start by adding warm, soapy water to the wool, then they press and rub the wool and fibers together, forming a felted textile. As the fibers tighten, the artisans create whatever shape they are working on, and add any colors. Finally, when they have it just the way they want it, they allow it to dry. Each is 100 percent handmade, and we feel like that’s part of what makes them so soulful and pretty.

We also love that the company puts people and planet first by going through the arduous process of becoming certified by the World Fair Trade Organization, which ensures that work environments are positive, safe, and sustainable.

And don’t even get us started on the little felted wool holiday mice in their adorable ski suits. Coming soon! (If you know, you know.)

Here’s to getting cozy!

The Team at General Store Paso Robles

