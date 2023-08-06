It’s the peak time for produce, and on most Tuesdays, you’ll find at least one of us shopping the tiny but mighty Paso Farmer’s Market by the library. Yes, we carry one of our African Market Baskets because, A. they are incredibly strong and don’t smash the veggies, and B. they make you feel like you’re in a Nora Ephron movie about to have lunch with Meryl Streep.

With produce this gorgeous, it takes very little to make it shine. One of our favorite authors, Jeanine Donofrio of “Love & Lemons,” just released the go-to cookbook for the season, “Feel Good Food.” The pictures alone make you feel healthier. But it’s the way she gives you simple tools (an entire section on how to build your own grain bowl, a recipe for freezer fudge, four ways) that make this a book we know we’ll reach for again and again.

One such tool is her “One Dressing, 5 Simple Salads,” which is just that. And we were oh so ready to use our Sierra Honey Farm Onion Blossom Honey in a salad, so we grabbed it, some dijon, garlic, and lemon juice, and man. Whether you use it on a fennel citrus salad, a summer corn and peach party, or little gem lettuce with strawberries, you’ll be so glad you tried this honey. It’s bold and sweet but has that hint of onion in there that begs to be drizzled over fried chicken or spicy wings. You could use it on biscuits at a picnic, or how about as a finisher on flatbread pizza, like the incredible pies at Della’s downtown … I’m sure no one would think you were weird for traveling with your own honey. (People do it with hot sauce all the time.)

Except for the fresh ingredients, we have almost everything else you need for this dressing right here on our shelves.

Basic Lemon Dressing from “Love & Lemons”

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (Templeton Olive Oil or Olivas de Oro’s custom blend for us)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (you could use our creamy tarragon mustard, or Mrs. B’s Honey Mustard)

½ teaspoon honey (Sierra Honey Farm Onion Blossom. Seriously.)

¼ teaspoon sea salt (how about our Maldon?)

Freshly ground black pepper (we get ours from Spice of Life)

Cheers, neighbors!

The Team at General Store Paso Robles

