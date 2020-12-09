SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations on US Highway 101 between the Highway 58 Interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero will continue during the overnight hours on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 10.

Motorists will encounter a closure of the southbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the US 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 7:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. with a full closure of southbound US 101 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue off-ramp and re-enter southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue on-ramp.

The southbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the US 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue will be closed on Thursday, Dec.10 from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. with a full closure of southbound US 101 at Curbaril Avenue from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue off-ramp and re-enter southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue on-ramp.

Motorists can expect traffic delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this roadwork.

Construction will continue the week of Sunday, Dec. 13, with the closure of the northbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the US 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. with a full closure of northbound US 101 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit-re-enter the highway via the northbound off-on ramps at Curbaril Avenue.

The contractor for this $9 million project is Guy Atkinson of Irvine. This project is scheduled to be complete in March 2021.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers can contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

