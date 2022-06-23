The Wednesday morning fire burned half an acre

PASO ROBLES — At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area south of Riverbank Lane for a reported vegetation fire.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the cities Automatic Aid Agreements, three fire engines, one bulldozer, and Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire responded. The cause of the fire was determined to be from an unattended fire within a homeless encampment.

The first arriving unit reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire burning within the Salinas River, west of the given location, with difficult access. Fortunately, the city’s newly purchased 4×4 Type 3 fire engine was able to drive to the fires edge within minutes. The quick access allowed fire department personnel to keep the fire from growing exponentially while directing additional resources in for reinforcement. The fire was contained at 1⁄2 acre.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...