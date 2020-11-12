PASO ROBLES — Despite the formal cancelation of Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s annual Elegant Evening, some of the downtown businesses are coming together to bring you a “COVID Friendly” version of the event to kick off the holiday season.

Various stores downtown Paso Robles will be open for extended shopping hours on Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. for this year’s unofficial “Elegant Evening.”

Some of the stores participating are Ambiance, BIJOU, CaliPaso, Floral Parlor, Jade, Haley & Co, Kahunas, New With Tags, Relics Mall, and Revamped; others may join in as well.

Customers can expect drinks and nibbles, all while supporting our local businesses. It has been a challenging year for small businesses, and this is one way that the community can come together to show them support.

It is recommended to follow the city and state guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks. For more information on San Luis County’s health guidelines, visit readyslo.org.

