Armstrong began her tenure at Templeton facility on Jan. 15

TEMPLETON — Tenet Health Central Coast announced the appointment of Eleze Armstrong as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, effective Jan. 15.

“I am delighted to welcome back a dynamic and skilled leader in Eleze to Tenet Health Central Coast, this time as the CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital,” said Mark Lisa, the CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “Twin Cities has the largest service area in San Luis Obispo County, stretching from Ragged Point and Cholame in the north to Santa Margarita and Morro Bay in the south, and having a person of her quality as CEO is a strong example of our commitment to excellent care for all our communities in this growing region.”

Armstrong comes to Twin Cities after serving the past two years as the CEO of Tenet Health’s Doctors Hospital of Manteca. Previously, she served as chief operating officer at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center from 2018 through 2021 and was the chief strategy officer (CSO) at Twin Cities prior to that. In fact, Armstrong’s service with Twin Cities goes back to 2010 when she was appointed as director of imaging and cardiovascular services, then moved into the role of market director of neuroscience services before becoming CSO.

advertisement

“I feel that this is the perfect situation to hit the ground running, and I embrace the challenges, responsibilities — and possibilities — that make Twin Cities a true community hospital,” said Armstrong. “In addition to my experience at both of Tenet Health Central Coast’s hospitals, I cherish my close family ties and friendships on the Central Coast. Indeed, it’s a very special opportunity to come home.”

Armstrong is a graduate of the Tenet Leadership Academy. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in healthcare administration from the University of Ottawa in Kansas and a Master’s in healthcare administration from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...