Jack was born to Robert Doolittle and Margaret Davis Doolittle on May 7, 1944, in Ajo, Arizona. The family later moved to Chula Vista, CA. Jack graduated high school there and married his first wife, Susan Byer. They were blessed with two sons, Scott and Matt.

They eventually moved to Walnut, CA. Jack worked for Southland Corporation for 26 years-first in the grocery division and then in the gasoline division. While working in the gas division, he opened and supervised many Super 7 gas stations throughout the western states, including Hawaii.

It was during this time that Jack met his soon-to-be wife, Mona Mickle St John. They were married in 1988 and bought a 3-acre parcel in Atascadero, where they had a new home built. Jack spent many hours fencing and landscaping the property. During this time, they traveled extensively across the US and Canada in their motor home. He was also employed for over ten years at Atascadero State Hospital and retired from there in 2005 as a Utility Shops Supervisor. Jack suffered for many years with severe COPD, and when it became impossible for him to care for the acreage, they moved to a smaller place in Paso Robles.

Jack’s pride and joy was his two boys, his three step-children, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. When the grandchildren were growing up, he and Mona went to every sporting event and extracurricular activity they were involved in, whether it be in the freezing cold mornings or the hot, hot afternoons. One of his favorite things was to take all the local grandchildren to the beach house in Cayucos. Papa was truly loved and will be greatly missed by his children, 15 grandchildren, 5 (soon-to-be 6) great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Jack will be remembered as a loving, soft-hearted guy who would do anything for his family and friends. He was a hard worker, very talented with his tools, and could make anything out of practically nothing. Jack was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed books by James Patterson. He also loved desserts, and once during a large family gathering, when he couldn’t choose between seven desserts, his mother-in-law gave him a platter with all seven on it, which, of course, he ate.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Bob; his mother, Margaret; stepmother, Bonnie; brother Donald Doolittle; and step-brother, Donald Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Scott (Debby) Doolittle; son, Matt Doolittle; step-son, Mike (Sandy) St John; step-daughter, Joelle (Mike) Brown; step-daughter, Marnie (Eric) Johnson; sister, Lisa England; sister, Maggie Doolittle; step-brother, Dick (Caren) Johnson; sister-in-law, Arlene Riddle; brother-in-law, Brian (Robin) Mickle; brother-in-law, Gary (Lani) Mickle; favorite aunt Jean Brown; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Jack’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero. A celebration of life and luncheon will be held immediately after at Springhill Suites, also in Atascadero. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Lung Association.

