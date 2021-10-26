The honor is a part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program

TEMPLETON — Tenet Health Central Coast is proud to share that Twin Cities Community Hospital has again been selected as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

This national recognition identifies health care facilities based on evaluations of objective measures that show a commitment and expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and providing better health outcomes. The evaluations and measures were developed by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program with members of the medical community nationwide and take into account the findings of accreditation organizations as well as quality and independent watchdog organizations.

Being designated as Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement demonstrates Twin Cities’ expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries: the evidence is in the outcomes of fewer patient complications and readmissions than other facilities. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation.

According to Harvard Health, knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed (over 700,000 annually) elective surgical procedures in the U.S.

