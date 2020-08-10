ATASCADERO — Motorists traveling on Highway 41 in Atascadero will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.

This traffic control will begin one-mile west of San Gabriel Road for those traveling westbound and one-half mile west of Old Morro Road for those headed eastbound.

This traffic control is necessary to allow for telephone poles can be relocated.

The contractor for this project is AT&T, under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

