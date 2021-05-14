SACRAMENTO – Today, May 14, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), Vice-Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, released the following statement in response to Governor Newsom’s 2021 May Revision:

“We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed, and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately.

California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state; we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state.

We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians.” Assemblyman Vince Fong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related