On Feb. 3, on the turf field at Paso Robles High School, three senior girls signed their NCAA National Letters of Intent to continue their student-athlete careers at the four-year college level. Kendall Moffitt (swimming), Madeline Loff (cross country) and Isabella Druding (cheer and competitive stunt).

Each of the three ladies who signed two weeks ago participated in multiple sports, but Moffitt and Druding lost a full season of play due to their main sports happening in the spring and being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moffitt has been a critical contributor and speed demon for the Bearcats in the pool since her freshman year setting multiple school records and making deep runs towards CIF Championships each and every year. Moffitt signed her LOI to swim for California Lutheran University and swim for the Regals.

“Kendall has never been simply satisfied with individual accomplishments; oftentimes, our post-competition talks focus on her peers’ success and needs when I would try to shower her with praise for her successes.” PRHS swim coach Michael Sauret said in a press release. “Kendall is a selfless and thoughtful person who can make any academic or social group better by her presence.”

Druding, who also lost her entire junior season, has signed with William Jessup University to be apart of their cheer and competitive stunt program. Druding has been on the Bearcats varsity team since her freshman year and earned CCAA first-team all-league her sophomore year.

“She is a student of her craft and is going to take that love of stunt to the next level at William Jessup University next year, where she will pursue a degree in nursing,” Athletic Director and cheer coach Tori Loney told the Paso Robles Press. “I know Coach Alexis Welch from her days as an athlete and an assistant coach at Cal Poly. Isabella will be in very capable hands. It is bitter-sweet as I watch her go and get ready to play at the next level.”

As the two girls before her, Loff was also a four-year varsity athlete and a key contributor to the Bearcats’ success in cross country and the track in the distance events. In cross country, Loff made it to State in both her sophomore and junior seasons, placing 6th at the CIF Central Section State meet. Loff also earned second-team all-league her sophomore year and first-team all-league her junior year.

Loff signed with Chico State University and will be running for coach Gary Towne.

