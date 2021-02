Let the games begin!

TEMPLETON — SLO County has moved into the zone that allows for youth sports participation, with modifications. This means we can play games! Register your player today and let’s play ball!

Sign up online for Templeton Girls Softball!

Sign up online for coed tball or Girls 6U Softball!

There will be necessary modifications to comply with Covid protocols as laid out by the State of CA’s Department of Public Health. More info to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related