TEMPLETON — The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be doing its 5th annual Firefighters and Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this year! Both events will raise funds to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, giving the community two opportunities to donate.

Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at several locations:

Templeton Legion Hall

805 S. Main Street, Templeton

Open: Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until dark Templeton Fire Station

206 5th Street, Templeton

Open: Saturday and Sunday Feb. 13 to Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until dark Barrel House Brewing Company

3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

Open: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out

Be sure to swing by one of these locations and pick up a bouquet of flowers!

On May 15, 2021, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will participate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Firefighter VIRTUAL Stairclimb. Although the team cannot travel up to Seattle this year to climb the Columbia Center in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will still raise money to fight cancer and climb 69 flights of stairs at Templeton High School Volunteer Stadium on the virtual event day.

During these times, we would like to remind the public that there is still no cure for cancer, and the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team is dedicated to raising money to battle this horrible disease.

100% of the profits go directly to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please visit the Templeton Fire

Stairclimb Team Facebook page or contact Fire Captain Brandon with questions.

To learn more or to donate you can visit llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=71505&pg=team&fr_id=1690

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related