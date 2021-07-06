TEMPLETON — Templeton Community Services District will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 6 at 7 p.m.

At this time, the Board room is still not open to the public, so those with public comment should participate through the zoom phone number or zoom video link below.

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 883 4961 8228

Passcode: 440259

Or Join the Zoom Meeting at:

us02web.zoom.us/j/88349618228?pwd=Y2c5aWZ5T0Zzbk5MY0FXYlBEbUliUT09

The public may also provide comment via e-mail or letters that will be distributed to the Board of Directors. E-mails may be sent to the Board Clerk at aingwerson@templetoncsd.org. Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465. Letters may also be dropped-off at the District’s Drop-Box located outside the District Office at 420 Crocker Street, Templeton. People may also call the District Office at (805) 434-4900 to leave a message concerning items on the agenda. Public input must be received by Tuesday, July 6, by 3 p.m.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The agenda can be found on the District’s website.

