Three school records were broken in the championship meet by the team and Kylie Bell

TEMPLETON — Records were broken when the Templeton High School’s (THS) girls swim team took home the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship over the last weekend.

The Templeton High girls swim team celebrate after winning their CIF Central Section Division 2 title in Hanford. Contributed Photo

Eight swim teammates from THS competed in the Division 2 CIF Championships at Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford on May 6 and 7. The team broke three school records in the process while competing against 33 other qualifying teams.

Swim Coach Karen Neil, who’s the co-coach with Katie Tucker, expressed her pride in the team.

“They swam so well together,” she said. “They performed fantastically as a team. I am so proud of them.”

Also a club swim coach, Coach Neil has known many of the teammates since they were little.

Despite not having a dive team, the girls managed to earn enough points through the other events to earn the number one spot.

The eight swim competitors in CIF were:

Kylie Bell — Freshman

Brianna Griffiths — Sophomore

Jenna Sanders — Junior

Elyse McIntyre — Senior

Abby Money — Senior

Claire Oppedahl — Senior

Jenna Shapero — Senior

Kate Thompson — Senior

The swimmers were successful this season despite being one of the few schools without a school pool. In fact, their season almost didn’t happen: Following a season away from COVID-19, the team had to find a new pool to accommodate it. Luckily, the team was able to find accommodations at the Paso Robles Sports Club.

“We owe them a lot because they really stepped up for us,” said Neil.

Notable finishes made by the team include:

Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley — Freshman Kylie Bell took second and broke the school record

— Freshman Kylie Bell took second and broke the school record Girls 100 Yard Back — Bell took first and broke the school record (59.59). Claire Oppedahl placed third

— Bell took first and broke the school record (59.59). Claire Oppedahl placed third Girls 400 Yard Free Relay — Second in finals, .14 seconds behind the winner.

— Second in finals, .14 seconds behind the winner. Girls 100 Breaststroke — Griffiths placed second, .70 behind the winner.

— Griffiths placed second, .70 behind the winner. Girls 100 Yard Fly – Oppedahl finished fourth and Kate Thompson fifth

– Oppedahl finished fourth and Kate Thompson fifth Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – First place in finals; in prelims, the relay team broke the school record

– First place in finals; in prelims, the relay team broke the school record Girls 200 Yard Free Relay – 11th place

– 11th place Girls 500 Yard Free – McIntyre finished in ninth place

– McIntyre finished in ninth place Girls 100 Yard Free – Sanders finished in ninth place

– Sanders finished in ninth place Girls 50 Free – Sanders finished in 13th place

The team’s final team score was 238, with Nipomo finishing second with 179 and Redwood High (Visalia) third at 138.

The Templeton High swimmers shown with their coaches (from left): Kate Thompson, Coach Karen Neil, Kylie Bell, Elyse McIntyre, Jenna Shapero, Brianna Griffiths, Abby Money, Claire Oppedahl, Jenna Sanders, and Coach Katie Tucker. Contributed Photo Swimmers start the race during the CIF Central Section Division 2 meet in Hanford. The Templeton High girls team won the section championship, tallying 238 points. Contributed Photo

