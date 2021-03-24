PASO ROBLES — Superintendent Curt Dubost announced tonight at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees meeting that San Luis Obispo County Public Health informed the District that the State of California has updated the guidance on attendance at athletic events. There is no longer a limited number of observers at sporting events. Bands, cheerleaders and others can now attend any event. Written notice is expected to be released tomorrow.

This announcement came after Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and a group of 12 other Assembly Republicans called on California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Tómas Aragón to change the department’s guidance limiting spectators at outdoor youth sports events to one spectator per player earlier today.

Our full PRJUSD School Board report will follow.

