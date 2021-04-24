Bearcats and Eagles Earn Victories, Greyhounds Stay Winless

PASO ROBLES

The Paso Robles Bearcats hosted Santa Maria on Friday night and put together their best game of the season, cruising to a 49-7 victory over the Saints. Santa Maria brought their skeleton crew to War Memorial, dressing less than 20 players, and the Bearcats took advantage by running the ball early and often.

Paso Robles took their first two drives of the game straight down the field, running 19 total plays for touchdowns, and were able to spend the evening getting playing time for some guys that were hungry to see the field. The Bearcats led the game 28-7 at halftime and never looked back.



Paso Robles Bearcats took their first two drives of the game straight down the field. Photos by Connor Allen

TEMPLETON

The Templeton Eagles made a trip over the grade on Friday night for another big game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers. Templeton was able to get out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers battled back in the second half to make it a game. However, the Eagle defense was up to the challenge, and Templeton snapped their losing streak winning 20-13.

Eagles played San Luis Obispo Tigers and Templeton snapped their losing streak winning 20-13. Photo by Mike Brennler

ATASCADERO

The Atascadero Greyhounds played their rescheduled game with Pioneer Valley Friday night and kept it close for a quarter before falling, 47-12. Both teams scored on their two opening possession, but that would be the last time the Hounds found the endzone on the evening.

The first football win of the season for Atascadero did come on Friday, but for the junior varsity team who defeated the Bearcats at War Memorial. The tandem of Kane Cooks and Mason Degnan put up some big numbers through the air while Diego Real pounded the ball between the tackles. Greyhounds beat the Bearcats 26-13.



Atascadero junior varsity team who defeated the Bearcats at War Memorial. Photos by Rick Evans

