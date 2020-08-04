SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Infielder Mark Mathias likely will become the 19th Cal Poly connection in the Major Leagues.

Mathias, a Mustang baseball player from 2013-15, was recalled from the Milwaukee Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisc., on Monday.

Also recalled was infielder Ryon Healy. They take the place of Lorenzo Cain (who opted out of playing in the 2020 season) and Ryan Braun (who was placed on the injured list).

The Brewers, who host the Chicago white Sox in their 2020 home opener Monday night, also recalled left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson and optioned Jacob Nottingham to the alternate training site.

Major League teams named a 30-man playing roster as well as up to 30 players to practice at alternate training sites prior to the restart of the 2020 season.

Mathias, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, has played second, shortstop, third and left field. He played all of last season at Class AAA Columbus in the Cleveland organization, recording a career-high .797 OPS with a .269 batting average, 12 home runs, 59 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 115 games.

Cal Poly has produced 17 Major League players and one coach. View a list of the former Mustangs in the big leagues by visiting https://gopoly.com/sports/2020/6/8/cal-poly-baseball-players-in-the-major-leagues-18.aspx

Mathias claimed the Big West batting title in 2014 with a .386 average and hit .356 the following year, earning first-team Big West honors both seasons. The second baseman was Big West Field Player of the Year and a second-team All-American in 2014 and stole 21 of 29 bases in his three Mustang seasons.

Mathias was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2015 and has a .258 batting average in five minor league seasons. In December, he was traded by the Indians to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for catcher Andres Melendez.

A graduate of Irvington High School in Fremont, Calif., Mathias was one of five former Mustangs named to the60-man player pools of their respective teams.

Former Mustang first baseman/designated hitter Brian Mundell is in the Player Pool of the Colorado Rockies and right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard was placed in the Player Pool of the Philadelphia Phillies. Mitch Haniger, currently on the injured list, is getting ready for his fourth season with the Seattle Mariners while right-handed pitcher Bud Norris, who signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in January, is in the club’s Player Pool.

