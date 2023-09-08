Triumphant 28-14 victory elevates Greyhounds to 2-0, while Bearcats seek turnaround after falling to 0-2

NORTH COUNTY — The second week of Central Coast high school football reignited a classic rivalry, electrifying both fans and athletes as the Paso Robles Bearcats squared off against the Atascadero Greyhounds at War Memorial Stadium.

Eager to snap a six-year losing streak against their longtime rivals, the Greyhounds entered halftime with the score knotted at 7-7. The tension was thick in the air. In the second half, a reinvigorated Atascadero offense came alive, launching an unyielding attack.

A trio of back-to-back touchdowns in the second half fueled the Greyhounds’ momentum, sealing a resounding 28-7 win over the Bearcats. This victory not only ended their six-year drought against Paso Robles but also elevated their season record to an undefeated 2-0.

On the flip side, the loss was a tough pill to swallow for Paso Robles, which found itself at a disappointing 0-2 as they looked ahead to the rest of the season. Despite the setback, the Bearcats showed moments of promise that they will aim to build upon in the coming games.

As the final whistle blew and players from both teams shook hands at midfield, it was evident that the spirit of competition and the age-old rivalry had been fully rekindled. The match served as a vivid reminder that high school football on the Central Coast is teeming with passion, dedication, and nail-biting intensity.

Both teams, their fans, and the broader community are now eagerly anticipating the rest of the season, as this exciting showdown has undoubtedly set the stage for more compelling clashes and memorable moments on the gridiron.

Photos by Dawn Bauguess Photography

