Second officer in stable condition

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Monday, May 10, a San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) officer was killed in the line of duty as a result of a shooting that occurred while SLOPD officers were serving a search warrant.

The shooting occurred at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. A suspected shooter was killed by police. A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital, where the officer is in stable condition.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss,” he added.

Law enforcement remained on the scene overnight investigating the shooting.

The tragedy began around 5:20 pm on May 10 when authorities arrived to the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

