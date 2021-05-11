The deadline to honor those who have battled cancer with a photo displayed at the climb is May 13

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team announces that for the 8th year in a row, the team will be participating in the annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb. While disappointed to not be traveling to Seattle, WA this year for an in-person Stairclimb due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions; they look forward to climbing locally instead.

On Saturday, May 15, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be at Volunteer Stadium (Templeton High School) at 8:00 a.m. The community is invited to come meet the team and, if interested, climb alongside participating firefighters as they climb the stadium steps. In addition, they are asking the community that if anyone would like to honor/memory of someone battling cancer, please send their name and a photo of the honoree so that the team can hang pictures around in the stadium to inspire them while they make their climb. Please send digital photos to bwall@templetoncsd.org by Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m.

The team would like to take this opportunity to thank all the supporters. They will continue to train hard and fundraise on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for their efforts to find a cure for cancer. They look forward to the return of an in-person climb in Seattle, WA, next year.

Please note that Social Distancing will be maintained due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Find more information on the Team Page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related