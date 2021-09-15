Supervisor Peschong presents a Proclamation for Constitution week Sept. 17 through 23

PASO ROBLES — The El Paso de Robles Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), would like to thank District One Supervisor John Peschong for presenting the El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, with a Proclamation for Constitution Week September 17 through 23.

The El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, has been passing out Posters to celebrate Constitution Week. Posters have been placed in the Paso Robles Library, as well as several of the local schools.

The Daughters of the American Revolution encourages everyone to “Take time to read about our American rights and responsibilities in our nation’s foundational document.”

In February, Supervisor Peschong also presented the El Paso de Robles Chapter with a Certificate of Recognition to celebrate their 71st Anniversary of promoting history preservation, education, and patriotism.

Constitution week is typically observed from September 17 to September 23 to promote education on the United States Constitution which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787.

NSDAR observes Constitution week in an effort to:

Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787

The observation of Constitution Week was enacted on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a petition brought forth by the NSDAR. However, President George W Bush officially declared Constitution Week in September 2002.

Members of the NSDAR begin observation of the week by ringing bells at 4:00 pm EST on Constitution Day, September 17.

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, is an active chapter honoring the nation’s ancestors who fought for independence. They are committed to volunteer service. Their chapter works as a team while learning about one another and our ancestors.

The committee is honored to contribute to the DAR and North County communities through historic preservation, education, and patriotism while making lifelong friends.

For more information on NSDAR, visit elpasoderobles.californiadar.org.

