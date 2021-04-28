Thursday Night Farmers’ Market to Higuera street every beginning on May 6

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After more than a year of no operation due to COVID-19, Downtown SLO announces that the Thursday Night Farmers’ Markets will return to Higuera street every Thursday beginning on May 6 from 6–9 p.m.

Downtown SLO is excited to welcome the community back to the Market; however, it will be rolled out in phases over the coming year.

The Market’s first phase will operate as a certified farmers’ market with other essential foods and goods as defined by the markets that are able to operate under the red tier of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Market visitors can expect to see the following types of vendors during its first phase:

Certified Farmers offering fresh local produce

Food Artisans offering pre-sealed to-go food items/ingredients such as bread, pastries, salsa, and more.

Craft/Home goods such as soap, salves, candles, and more.

The first phase of The Market will not have entertainment or meals available for purchase, and all visitors will be required to wear masks at all times, remain socially distanced, and not gather. Eating and drinking will not be permitted within the market boundaries.

The Market will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. within a reduced footprint- on Higuera Street from Chorro to

Osos. They will be monitoring the conditions of the Market and adding vendor categories and additional

street closures as the month’s progress.

The Market will not be what it was at first, but Downtown SLO hopes that the return of this beloved Thursday Night tradition will allow locals to come downtown, get fresh, locally grown produce, and dine at one of the many incredible downtown restaurants who are open and ready to serve you safely.

During the month of May, visitors to The Market are invited to explore the May Flower Initiative, a downtown community art project featuring artist-painted windows on more than 85 storefronts, a Plaza Pop-Up in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, and other colorful surprises.

For more information on the market, please visit DowntownSLO.com.

