The theme this year is “Learn the SOUNDS of Fire Safety”

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Celebrate National Fire Prevention Week at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Learn the SOUNDS of Fire Safety.”

The event will feature firefighters from all over San Luis Obispo County showing off their latest fire safety equipment and educating the public on fire prevention. In addition, participating agencies will have interactive displays and booths. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Fire Prevention Week takes place across the nation from Oct. 3 through 9. Established in 1925, it is the longest-running public health observance in the country. Fire Prevention Week aims to teach children and adults how to stay safe in case of a fire. Learn more at nfpa.org/fpw

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

For more information, visit DowntownSLO.com or contact our Events Manager, Niesha Johnston, at Events@DowntownSLO.com or call (805)234-9677.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...