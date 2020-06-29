PASO ROBLES — Weed abatement near Navajo Avenue caused a fire that destroyed two homes and nine others on June 22 in Paso Robles, according to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The 15-acre fire was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Investigation Strike Team (SLOFIST). Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the fire is likely related to weed abatement operations along the Navajo pathway.

At approximately 1:55 p.m. on June 22, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the area of South River Road and Navajo Avenue for a vegetation fire.

The first units arrived within approximately 5 minutes of the fire being reported. The initial crew reported an acre of light grass actively burning at a rapid rate of spread.

Fanned by high winds and fueled by dry vegetation, the fire quickly spread and jumped South River Road, immediately threatening over 60 homes. The fire destroyed two homes and damaged nine structures.

Suppression of the fire required assistance from multiple agencies throughout SLO County and included 19 fire engines, two hand crews, two dozers, three air tankers, one air attack and one helicopter.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at approximately 6 p.m. Suppression support remained on the scene until 4 p.m. June 23.

