Nipomo Chevron armed robbery suspect.

NIPOMO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected armed robber.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Dec. 3 to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Chevron gas station in Nipomo.

Witnesses say a man entered the station, displayed a black pistol and demanded money and goods from the clerk.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and items and was last seen running away toward South Oakglen Avenue in Nipomo. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance to identify the suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, 5-feet-9-inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black or navy blue sweatshirt and a dark hat.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

