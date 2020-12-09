SAN LUIS OBISPO — In response to the governor’s regional stay-at-home order, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office stated it will continue its mission to focus on significant criminal matters.

“Deputies will not be making traffic-pedestrian stops to determine the comings and goings of citizens during this time,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson stated. “We will not be responding to calls for service based solely on non-compliance with the new order.”

Parkinson stated the SLO County Sheriff’s Office will take appropriate action on large gatherings that flaunt the order.

“Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office will continue its protocols, like we have with the business community, to ask for voluntary compliance when dealing with these matters and to protect people that are most vulnerable,” Parkinson stated. “The Sheriff’s Office will not jeopardize the safety of this community and criminalize people who are trying to preserve their mental, physical, and financial health.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related