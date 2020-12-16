SAN LUIS OBISPO — Due to the California Stay-at-Home Order and under the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department’s guidance, the Cuesta College Drive-through Commencement Ceremony scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, was postponed until further notice.

“This is a difficult decision, yet our number one priority is the health and safety of our community, students, faculty, and staff,” said Mark Sanchez, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Student Success and Support Programs, in an email to student graduates. “Congratulations on your wonderful accomplishments – we will celebrate with you and your families/loved ones soon.”

Virtual celebrations for some support programs will proceed as scheduled. Students enrolled in those programs are advised to check their Cuesta College email or contact their program coordinator for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related