SAN LUIS OBISPO — The City of San Luis Obispo has launched a national recruitment to select a Chief of Police. It is inviting community members, business owners, stakeholders and residents to provide input on the experience and skills desired through an online survey. The survey lays the groundwork for a robust, nationwide search conducted by Public Sector Search and Consulting, a firm with extensive knowledge and expertise in contemporary policing practices and recruiting.

The survey is available online and assistance in completing it in Spanish is available by calling 805-781-7100. The survey will gather input on various topics, including the public’s priorities for the new police chief and the type of experiences and qualifications deemed essential for the position. The community survey results will be used to guide the search process anticipated to begin in January 2021.

“Engaging with the community on the type of experiences, qualifications and approach to leading the Police Department is an important first step in the process,” said Derek Johnson, City Manager. “We are confident that this approach will identify the key qualities in our next Police Chief and attract highly qualified candidates for this important leadership position.”

To complete the survey, go to research.net/r/SLOPDChief. The survey will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

