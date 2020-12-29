SAN LUIS OBISPO – Monday, Dec. 28 San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office reported that fifteen additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in a continuation of the Jail outbreak that started on Dec. 10.

The California Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases that are believed to be linked. Since the start of this outbreak, all those infected have been isolated, and the affected housing units have been quarantined.

The fifteen new cases were discovered after over 100 asymptomatic inmates were tested in response to the outbreak. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with County Public Health to manage this outbreak.

Regular COVID testing of staff and inmates will continue until the outbreak is over. In total, twenty inmates’ positive COVID-19 cases are believed to be linked to the outbreak beginning on Dec. 10. Two additional inmates not linked to this outbreak have also tested positive since the last press release, and one additional Correctional Deputy.

These new cases bring the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID -19 since March of this year to 34. A total of 21 Sheriff’s Deputies have tested positive for the virus: 8 Patrol Deputies and 13 Correctional Deputies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related