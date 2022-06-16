Joseph Cox was last seen driving away from his home in Oceano on June 15

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk person from Oceano.

Joseph Cox (49) is described as a white male adult. He is 5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Cox was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 3:34 p.m. on June 15. At that time, it’s believed Cox was having a mental health crisis.

He was seen driving away from the residence in a 2008 Gold Chevy Malibu with a California license plate of 6HGR522.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

2008 Chevy Malibu Cox was last seen driving. Joseph Cox (49)

