TEMPLETON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation after a bicyclist found a human foot near Templeton on Sunday, July 26.

A bicyclist reported finding the foot at 9:15 a.m. near Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton. Detectives are not releasing the exact location of the discovery at this time. It’s not known at this time the origin of the foot.

While the remains are suspicious in nature, it is too early in the investigation to determine if this is the result of an accident or foul play, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The SLO County Coroner’s Office and detectives in the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit are analyzing the foot.

