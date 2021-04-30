SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo continues to provide ways to connect, learn, and inspire you this month. With so many events to choose from there is something for everyone, no matter your interests.

Film Screening: Becoming Ruby and Breaking Through – May 1; slomotionfilm.com

Bike SLO County, in collaboration with R.A.C.E. Matters and SLOMotion Film, is proud to present two inspiring short films — Becoming Ruby and Pedal Through on Saturday, May 1. Brooklyn Bell, subject of both films, will appear virtually to join local Black bicyclists in conversation about their experiences. There will be both an in-person event at Central Coast Brewery and a virtual option for those viewing from home. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8:15 p.m. Learn more and register at slomotionfilm.com.

SLO Symphony presents, Romeo & Juliet – May 1; slosymphony.org

Bid a fond farewell to an exciting and unconventional year at the Symphony at the 2020-21 season finale with Romeo and Juliet. Enjoy the performance from the comfort of home or anywhere in the world through the virtual program. Learn more and purchase tickets at slosymphony.org.

Eckerd Connects presents, Expanding your post pandemic toolkit – May 1; eckerd.org

Eckerd Connects SLO, a national leader in workforce development, Job Corps, juvenile justice, and child welfare services, is hosting “Expanding Your Post-Pandemic Toolkit,” a free virtual community event, on May 1 at 9:00 a.m. Providing individuals access to information and resources to move forward, ‘Expanding Your Post-Pandemic Toolkit’ will offer attendees choice in workshops addressing employment, education, health and wealth wellness, business needs, and much more. Register online at eventbrite.com.

Hike for CASA – May 1 to 31; slocasa.org

You can help support child victims of crime from the City of San Luis Obispo by joining the Hike for Court Appointed Special Advocates occurring throughout the month of May. This unique awareness event brings attention to abused and neglected children in San Luis Obispo. It highlights the efforts of SLO CASA helping to improve their health, education, and welfare by providing a highly trained adult volunteer who often becomes the one person a foster child can count on for friendly weekly visits, advocating for their interests at court, and seeing that their health and education needs are met. Learn more at slocasa.org.

City of SLO and Downtown SLO partner for month-long Plaza Pop-Up – May 1 to 31; slocity.org

Beginning May 1, Mission Plaza will begin blooming with multiple installations by local artists ranging from a framed butterfly photo station to chalk art to an 8-foot tall lighted California Poppy. Additionally, Downtown SLO brought on Cal Poly’s Rose Float team to create the interactive and ornate centerpiece, an art piece designed and built by a student team. Learn more about the month-long activation at slocity.org.

Front Porch Community Nights – Through Jun. 2; frontporchslo.org

Front Porch has served hundreds of students a free meal every week for years, but since the pandemic they have found new ways to support the needs of students and the community. Front Porch is now providing pick-up or deliveries of 100 meal kits or ready-to-eat meals every Wednesday from Mar. 31 to Jun. 2 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. After your food is delivered or you pick it up join Front Porch at 6 p.m. as they host community nights either outdoors or over Zoom. To request a meal delivery and learn more about the event go to the Front Porch Instagram @frontporchslo.

SLO Grilled Cheese Festival | Benefitting Restorative Partners – May 1 to Jun. 30; slogrilledcheese.com

The 2021 SLO Grilled Cheese Festival is focused on supporting local restaurants from May 1 to Jun. 30. Community members and visitors are encouraged to visit participating restaurants, try the grilled cheese sandwich, take a pic, post a Yelp review, then go to the website to vote: Best SLO Grilled Cheese 2021, Most Ooey Gooey Cheesy Sandwich, and Best Twisted Grilled Cheese. Learn more about the event and its beneficiary, Restorative Partners at slogrilledcheese.com.

Central Coast Pride – May 16 to 23; slopride.com

Join the numerous LGBTQ and allied community members and help make a positive and lasting impact across the central coast at Pride 2021. Celebrations throughout the week of May 16 to 23 include Pride Talks, car caravans, game nights, lounges, live concerts, Drag Shows and more. Visit slopride.com for the latest updates and additional event information.

